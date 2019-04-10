Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. "Jim" Leary.

Jim was born on September 2, 1944 in Santa Paula, CA to Gene and Louise P. Leary. He died at Cottage Hospital on February 1, 2019 from complications of a heart attack. Jim was preceded in death by his brother Corey and his father, Gene. Jim is survived by his wife (Linda), daughter (Deanna), mother (Louise), his two brothers Mark, and Brian (Arlene); sisters-in-law (Donna and Paulette) and brother-in-law (Terry); plus nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim's family moved from Santa Paula after Jim completed junior high school, to Sunnyvale, CA. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1962. He joined the U S Air Force in April 1965 and served two tours in Vietnam. He was officially retired from the Air Force in November 1971. By the time Jim left the Air Force the rest of his family had moved to Goleta, CA. After leaving the Air Force Jim worked at Applied Magnetics for a few years. In 1975 Jim and Linda moved to a small town in the north central part of Washington state (Twisp). While there Jim worked at the local saw mill. They moved back to CA in 1978 to Visalia where Jim worked for GTE. In 1989 they returned to Santa Barbara and Jim worked 16 years for the City of Santa Barbara.

Jim was always wanting things to "return" to the 50's and 60's - he said life was much simpler back then. Over the years he enjoyed hobbies such as: bowling, golfing, camping, boating (and water skiing), working on and restoring old cars from the 50's and 60's, shooting at the local gun range, and riding his Harley.

Family and friends will be "Remembering Jim" Saturday, April 13th, at Mulligan's Cafe (12 - 3 pm).