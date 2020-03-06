January 31, 1916 - February 22, 2020

James Maddalon went peacefully to meet his Lord on February 22, 2020. Later known as Jim or Jimmy by friends, customers, and loved ones. Born Giacomo at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on January 31, 1916. His mother died during the flu epidemic of 1918. He lived in Santa Barbara for five years before his father took him to southern France, where his grandmother lived.

When his father remarried, they moved to northern Italy and lived on a farm for 23 years. Having a desire to return to America, Jim had to serve one year in the King's Army before Italy would allow him to leave. After serving, Jim left for America by ship with other U.S. citizens. Arriving back in Santa Barbara in time to be drafted by the U.S. Army, he trained in various States before being deployed to the island of Tinian.

Having fulfilled his enlistment Jim returned to Santa Barbara. He soon went into business being an auto mechanic with Taylor McDougall at the Shell Station on the 101, back when it was two lanes. By the time he had retired, he had subsequently worked at and owned three other stations, two of which no longer exist.

Jim volunteered many hours at his second home, Trinity Lutheran Church, well into his 90s. Always looking to help, Jim handled the landscaping and assisted with other projects at the Church. You'd find his friendly face every Sunday as an usher for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jane; two children, Joan Marie and John Paul; seven grandchildren Aubrey, Brian, Ben, Anna, Anthony, Thomas, and Joseph; two daughters-law, Joyce and Denise; and three great-grandchildren, Tessa Rose, Keaton, and Avery. His first son, James William, predeceased him.

A service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall on March 12th at 11am. In place of flowers, please donate to Trinity Lutheran Church or VNA Health.