James N. Lind, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born to the late Andrew and Leura Lind in Valentine, Nebraska. He had one brother, John, who is deceased and one living sister, Jewel Hardt.

After growing up in Nebraska he served in the United States Navy during World War II. He then graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1947. He received his master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1949.

He met his wife and lifelong soul mate , Lenore, in Minnesota. They were married in 1952 and have celebrated a loving marriage of 66 years. He worked at Raytheon in Goleta from 1971 to 1990 and lived in Santa Barbara for 48 years. He leaves behind Lenore and his two daughters: Rebecca Roberts and Kimberley Kelly and three grandsons: Brandon and Cameron Roberts and Brent Kelly.

James epitomized the meaning of a wonderful husband, father and grand father. He was strong yet compassionate. He was cerebral yet down to earth. Until his passing he lived life to the fullest and will be remembered for his positive, generous, loving and kind soul. We will never look at a crossword puzzle or Sudoku without thinking of him.

On behalf of James, we extend heartfelt gratitude to his wonderful care givers at Cliff View Terrace.

Jim, Dad, Grandfather and Poppy, you will be forever loved, missed and remembered.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at Trinity Episcopal Church , 1500 State Street in Santa Barbara at 11:00 AM. James will be laid to rest in the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross or The .