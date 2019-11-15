James R. (Jim) Haslem, 61, a lawyer, real estate consultant and resident of Santa Barbara for more than 20 years, died at his home on November 9, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones. He had been diagnosed with ALS in July.

Jim was born in Charlotte, NC and spent his youth in Chapel Hill, NC, Madison, WI, and Hyattsville, MD. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD. During his high school years, he was promoted to "The Voice of Northwestern," the primary early morning announcer for students. He was Sports Editor and then Editor-in-Chief for the student newspaper called The Nor'Wester. While Editor-in-Chief, The Nor'Wester earned the prestigious Medalist category for high school journalism at Columbia University.

At the Maryland Scholastic Press Association Convention in 1976, Jim was elected High School Journalist of the Year for the State of Maryland. As a result, Jim interned during the Summer of 1976 at the Washington, DC Bureau of The Baltimore Sun, where he wrote several by-lined articles, including an article about Muhammad Ali and an article about the renovated Union Station in Washington, DC.

Jim graduated, Cum Laude, in 1980 from Columbia University in the City of New York. During his college years, Jim wrote an award-winning article about a problem at Columbia – the dining service. He worked as a news reader for the campus FM station (WKCR – 97.1 FM) and he ran for the Student Senate. He also attended a semester during his junior year at Columbia's Reid Hall in Paris, France. He was a member of the fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta. Rather than set his course for journalism during his college years, Jim was prelaw.

For law school, Jim graduated in 1983 from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. During his law school years, Jim co-founded and edited a student newspaper, The Penn Law Forum. His most interesting interview was with Ralph Nader, who spoke at the law school.

After law school, Jim worked at a private law firm in Washington, DC where he was recruited by the Wall Street law firm of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, where he spent 7 years. While at Milbank, he was in the banking department and represented several money center banks in complex transactions, including project finance, derivatives and securities regulation. In 1987, Jim was asked to join Milbank in the opening of its Los Angeles office. As a result, he moved from New York City to Los Angeles. Jim considered his time at Milbank to be a foundational experience for the years to come.

Jim maintained his own law practice in California, Oregon and Washington. At one point, he sat for and passed the bars for DC, New York, California, Washington state, and Oregon.

In 1997, Jim eventually found his way to Santa Barbara, where he joined a former colleague of Milbank at the small law firm of Nida & Maloney. Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton acquired Nida & Maloney in 2001. While a partner at Sheppard Mullin, Jim represented several banks in Santa Barbara, including Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Montecito Bank & Trust, Community West Bank and Rabobank. Jim also served as administrative partner for the Santa Barbara office of Sheppard Mullin. After five years as partner at Sheppard Mullin, Jim once again established his own law firm and was retained to do legal work for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. He also did legal work for FLIR, Citrix and Westport Capital in Los Angeles.

In 2008, Jim was recruited to a leading real estate consulting firm, which was assigned to terminate the leases for more than 650 Starbucks locations. He had obtained his broker license in CA many years before. In addition to negotiating lease terminations, Jim also negotiated rent reductions (restructures) for multiple national and regional retailers and restaurants. Jim spoke at several restaurant conferences and was interviewed in several publications on the topic of lease economics.

In 2016, Jim formed his own real estate consulting firm, CS Advisors. The name was suggested by the majestic clipper ships, who were agile, strong and fast. Jim developed the slogan for his firm – "helping enterprises to navigate through turbulent times." Jim saved many millions of dollars in leasing costs for clients, like Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, The Greene Turtle, and Burger King franchisees.

Jim also served for over 10 years for the Lobero Foundation and the Westmont Foundation Board of Directors as well as serving on the Rabobank Advisory Board. Jim was also active in the Montecito Boy Scouts Troop 33, where his son Charles achieved the Eagle Scout Rank and Order of the Arrow. Jim also served on the Board of Directors of Knowlwood Tennis Club.

Jim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Catherine O. Haslem. She is an interior designer. She was the principal caregiver to Jim in his final months. He is also survived by his two sons, John R. Haslem and Charles A. Haslem. Jim is also survived by his mother and father in Washington, DC, John A. Haslem and Jane N. Haslem, and his two brothers, John A. Haslem, Jr. (Gaylesburg, IL) and Jeffrey A. Haslem (Los Altos, CA).

Jim and his wife Cathy were married in 1991 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Carmel, CA. They were also parishioners at All Saints-by-the-Sea in Montecito. Jim served for 5 years as chairman of the Parish School and also Head Usher.

Jim was an avid cyclist, hiker, swimmer, gardener, fitness enthusiast, lover of jazz and loved walking on Montecito's beautiful beaches.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association, Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care or Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Services are pending.