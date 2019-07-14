James Richard "Jim" Saulsbury was born in a small home in Los Alamos, on July 18, 1928. He was the seventh of eight children born to James Albert Saulsbury and Virginia Saulsbury, née Stowe. He attended valley schools and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1947. In October of 1948, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Darlene K. Rasmussen. On their first anniversary their son Steven was born. A daughter, Janice, followed in 1952.

Jim and Darlene spent their entire marriage of, 67, years in the Santa Ynez Valley. Jim supported his family by farming and then working for 30 years as a plumber. Jim and Darlene were devoted to their family and to their church. But most of all they were devoted to each other.

Jim was a loyal, loving, generous man who stayed close to all of his family and many friends going back to childhood. He was interested in many things, and he and Darlene traveled the world together in their later years. After 10 years of devoted care Jim lost Darlene to Alzheimer?s, in 2015. His grief was overwhelming at times. But in 2018, Jim celebrated his 90th birthday with 75 close family and friends. Although he missed his wife, and had lost a lot of strength, he had a wonderful time partying until late into the evening.

Jim is survived by his son, Steven J. Saulsbury (Linda). His daughter Janice M. Whitmore (Frank), passed away in 2009. Jim and Darlene have 5 grandchildren- Renee Smith (Kevin), Frank Whitmore IV(Suzy), Sean Saulsbury (Shira), Leanna Graves (Jay), and Bryan Graves (Judy). They also have 9 great grandchildren- Hayley Smith, Torie Smith, Midas Saulsbury, Serenity Saulsbury, Shealynn Graves, Spenser Bushey, Malinda Bushey, Jessica Schafer and Samantha Schafer.

Although Jim will be missed by all, the family is happy knowing that he is again reunited with the love of his life, his beautiful Darlene.

On July 19, 2019, at 11:00 am, there will be a graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Solvang Friendship House. The staff has provided caring support to both Darlene and Jim for the last 10 years. Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.