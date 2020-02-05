Jane Crowell Rieffel, age 97, passed away at her home at Valle Verde, Santa Barbara on January 30, 2020. The daughter of Cedric R, and Hester F. Crowell, she was born on January 16, 1923 in Port Washington, NY. She graduated from Oakwood School in Poughkeepsie, NY and attended Bennington College, Bennington, VT. She graduated from Columbia University, School of Nursing and worked with Dr. Howard Rusk at Bellevue Hospital, NYC where he initiated a program in physical medicine and rehabilitation employing techniques he had developed attending to injured airmen during WW II. In 1948 She married Thomas W. Francis, an attorney and alumnus of Dr. Rusk's program. They spent many years in NYC promoting the acceptance of disabled people in public places and consulting with designers to improve access to buildings, trains, etc. During this time, she took art classes at the Museum of Modern Art and began her life-long career and love of painting and collage.

After Mr. Francis' death, she married Marc Aurele Rieffel of Lausanne, Switzerland in 1966. They built a winter home on Saint Barthelemy, French West Indies in the early seventies. In 1976 Mr. Rieffel retired and they moved to Santa Barbara, CA. They continued to travel abroad until Mr. Rieffel's death in 1994. In 1998, Mrs. Rieffel moved into Valle Verde and became an active member of that community especially with her art and enjoyment of music. She maintained a lifelong interest in medical concerns of families and health matters. She was an active supporter of Planned Parenthood and Visiting Nurse Services and Hospice of Santa Barbara. She supported numerous local organizations including the Music Academy of the West, the Santa Barbara Symphony, UCSB and the Encore Theatre.

She is survived by her husband's sons, Marc Rieffel, Alexis Rieffel, and Robert Rieffel and their respective children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother David Crowell and remained close to his family members. According to her wishes, no funeral service will be held. A memorial gathering will be announced later. Friends may make memorial gifts to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara or their favorite charity.

The family thanks the entire staff of VV Quail Lodge, Assistance Home Health and Hospice and BrightStar Care for their loving care and support of Mrs. Rieffel.