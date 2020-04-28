Jane Wyckoff Kern passed away peacefully early on Easter morning (April 12); succumbing to a brain tumor, which she bravely battled for several years. She was 81.

Born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 1938, Jane was the daughter of Dr. Barkley and Mary Louise (Sudduth) Wyckoff. She grew up in the San Roque neighborhood where at age six she started riding horses and later would ride in El Desfile Historico (Fiesta Parade). Mid-century Santa Barbara was far more rural and wild than today so her horse rides into the mountains, particularly the aptly named Rattlesnake Canyon, required Jane to master riflery for protection. She became an accomplished sharpshooter and horsewoman, prompting a more recent good friend to tab her as Annie Oakley.

Jane was graduated from Laguna Blanca School and went East to study Chemistry and Physiology at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. It was there that she met Tom Kern, an Amherst College student, whom she would marry in Santa Barbara in 1959. Their 60-year romance started on a blind date that was arranged by Tom's older brother.

While back in Santa Barbara during their engagement, Jane dedicated herself to learning Tom's favorite sport of golf; heeding her father's advice, "If you're going to marry that man and be happy, you have to learn how to play golf!" Her instructor, Mel Smith of the Valley Club of Montecito, forbade her from playing on the course for the first six months of lessons so she could focus solely on developing her swing and short game. The unorthodox tutelage resulted in a beautiful swing and game that would take Jane to eight club championships at two different clubs and a host of other golfing triumphs.

Once married, the newlyweds moved to Tom's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio as he embarked on a 20+ year career with the General Electric Company that would take them from Cleveland to Stamford, CT, Hickory, NC, and back to Cleveland (twice!). Jane made many lifelong friends back East and was kept very busy raising two children, husbanding countless pets, and repeatedly decorating and organizing houses following their frequent moves. She continued to ride horses, play golf, and started elaborate and intricate needlepoint projects that would adorn pillows and hang on the walls of their houses. She also started studying birds and keeping a journal noting each species sighted. Her grand total would exceed 650! Not surprisingly some started calling her "Bird Lady."

Trips to Santa Barbara to visit family over the years had their effect and Tom contrived a move in 1981 by landing a job there with a tech company, Sloan Technology Corp. Now back in her hometown and with her children grown, Jane helped care for her aging parents and became an active member of both The Little Town Club and the Valley Club of Montecito. She participated in regular games of Bridge and took great pleasure in improving her skills and the camaraderie shared with her playing partners. Her lifelong love of horses did not abate and Jane rode locally and started annual summer trips to Eatons Ranch outside Sheridan, Wyoming where she loved to ride high up into the Big Horn Mountains and across the wildflower-filled plains.

From Santa Barbara, Jane traveled to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa, chronicling her journeys with beautiful photographs and wonderful stories. Yet, no matter where she traveled, Jane always was a Santa Barbara girl. She carried the sunshine of Southern California in her heart throughout her life and shared her creative and caring nature with all she met.

Jane is survived by her loving husband Tom, two adult children, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be organized when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to raise a toast to Jane in their own way and to know that she loved them all dearly.