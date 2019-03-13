Janet Dorothy Boggess of Ventura, passed away February 26, 2019. She was born in London England, July 4th 1939. She moved to the United States with her husband James William Boggess in 1957. She spent much of her life in Santa Barbara and among other things was a successful small business owner. She had many passions in life, Jan had a love for her pets that was boundless, and she had plenty of pets. Her razor sharp sense of humor made it easy to share a laugh. She loved cooking and making holidays special for her family, she also had a passion for arts and crafts and created so many amazing and remarkable things for her friends and family during her life. She is survived by her children Elizabeth Nichols, Michael and Ann Boggess and grandson Charles Boggess, and Helen and John Kanny. A memorial service will be held 11am Tuesday March 19th at Loper Funeral Chapel, 2465 Baseline Ave. in Ballard. Please come with a special memory of Jan to share if you are so inclined. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter.