May 16, 1929 - November 29, 2019

Janis A. Shinn died peacefully in her sleep on November 29, 2019 at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, Ca. She was born in La Grande, Oregon to Leslie Duncan and Christine (Wheatley) Duncan. She graduated from Medford High School and attended Oregon State University.

Janis, a strong and resilient woman was a champion of her family, involved in her community, and knitted together a vast circle of friends. All were welcome into her home.

Janis met the love of her life, William Shinn, in Southern California and the pair moved to Goleta in 1961where they raised their five children; Vicky, Dave, Tom, Kathy, and Pat.

Bill and Janis loved to travel and take the back roads, snow and water ski, play tennis, and spend time at the beach. They cherished their time with family and friends at their Lake Nacimiento cabin.

Janis was predeceased by her husband, William Shinn, in 2016. She is survived by her five children: Vicky Derscheid (Ken), David Crocker (Lucille), Thomas Crocker (DeeDee), Kathryn Morales (Martin), and Patrick Shinn, 12 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Janis was energetic and loved life, she will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life is planned for Janis on December 21, 2019, 10:00 am, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Dr. in Goleta. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to in her name.