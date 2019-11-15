Jason Jared Damitz passed away on October 24, 2019 in Mira Loma, California, of natural causes. He is survived by his parents, Earl & Merrilyn Damitz, and sister, Shauna Barrick, and brothers Ed, John, David and Daniel Damitz. Jason was born September 10, 1970 in Torrance, California. He attended Mountain View Elementary School, Goleta Valley Junior High School and was a 1988 graduate of Dos Pueblos High School. He also attended Santa Barbara City College. Growing up, Jason was a team player and involved in many activities, including the DPHS golf and volleyball teams, piano, Boy Scouts, GVJHS trumpet, dirt biking, fixing things, Boys Club soccer, Aikido/Taekwondo and SB Boys Choir. Jason was a finish carpenter by trade and was handy with his tools. We also could depend on him to work many projects, gratis, for family and friends. Jason was also an adventurer. He loved rock climbing, snow skiing, golf, water sports, biking…anything outdoors. He was always up for the next challenge. Jason had a great sense of humor, loved his family, and was ever so kind to his cousins, nieces and nephews. People loved being with Jason. He was patient and sensitive to the needs of others. He understood the purpose of life and believed that we will all be together again. Until then, Jason, we love you and we will miss you.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22nd, at 11:00am at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. 901 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. All are invited.