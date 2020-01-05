Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Agnes Lizano. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM 5750 Via Real Carpinteria , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

March 24, 1924 - December 16, 2019 Jean Lizano passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at the age of 95 after a brief illness surrounded by family and friends. Jean (née Zubris) was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 24, 1924. As a young girl, she attended a fair with friends where a palm reader predicted that she would marry a man from overseas. Jean laughed it off until a few years later when she met and fell in love with Alfredo Lizano from Costa Rica. They married, settled in Queens, New York and had a daughter, Alicia. Their home was always filled with warmth and laughter. Jean worked in business and health insurance spending 17 years at Blue Cross. In 1992, Alfredo and Jean moved to Carpinteria, California to be closer to their daughter. After Alfredo passed away in 1998, Jean filled her life with travel, theater and enjoying time with friends. In addition to her husband, Alfredo, she is predeceased by her son-in-law, Joel Sorkin. She is survived by her daughter, Alicia (Sorkin), and many nieces and nephews who have fond memories of her. Above all, Jean will be remembered for her loving devotion to her family as well as her kindness and concern for others. This was her mission in this life. Special thanks to all the medical staff at Cottage Hospital, Valle Verde and Mission Terrace who cared for her over the past months. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 5750 Via Real in Carpinteria at 1:00 PM.

