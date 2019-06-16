Come Home! Jean Chaney heard the words "Come Home" and she said "Yes Lord, I am coming home." Jean's sunrise was April 8th, 1935 in Newport Beach, CA. Her sunset was June 1st, 2019 in Solvang, CA. She passed from this life at Atterdag Village, surrounded by love.

She was the daughter of Joseph Lazarich and Georgette Castagnola. The Castagnola family has a long history in the Santa Barbara area. Her growing up years were in the country on a ranch owed by her grandparents which was located between El Capitan and Refugio State Beach. There were many quiet moments for her living so far from town.

Her early education began at Vista del Mar Grammer School at Gaviota. The empty school building can still be seen along Hwy 101. She boasted on being the second generation to attend classes at Vista del Mar. She graduated in 1948. Jean then attended Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, class of 1953. Jean loved to attend her school events. Living in the country so far from weekend activities meant Jean would have to plan ways of transportation. Many times she would asked a friend if she could spend the night and return home the next day. She loved being with her school friends. Jean's later education was at Santa Barbara Community College. She passed the State exam and pursued her work experience at a certified nursing assistant.

Jean met Richard J. Chaney and they were married in 1955. Their son Brian was born in 1957 and Jean bragged many times, "He was the most beautiful baby ever born; the most beautiful baby that was ever born grew up to be the most wonderful son!" A special thank you to her son Brian, for his devoted love and care of his mother. Over the last eleven months, Brian was continually at her side as the sun set on her life in this world.

Volunteering was also an important part of Jean's life. She selflessly gave time to the Viking Blood Bank, Atterdag Village, Friendship House, Valley Chorale and the Ministry of Hospitality and Caring of Mission Santa Ines.

Thank you: Atterdag Village Care Facility and Staff, Visiting Nurses/ Hospice, Julia Billington M.D., the Ministry of Hospitality and Caring of Old Mission Santa Ines, parishoners of the Mission, Fr. Peter Banks and the Capuchin-Franciscans.

Thank you Jean for a wonderful life; we love you so much. Farewell!

Mass of Resurrection: Friday, June 21st, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang.

Reception following. Private burial at Oak Hill

Please: No cards or flowers. Donations can be given to or the Humane Society.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors