Jean Huddy, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother passed away peacefully following a stroke on Monday, August 19th, 2019 in Castle Rock, Colorado. She was 94. Jean was born in Los Angeles, California, the older of two daughters of a Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant and his wife (John and Mildred Meehan). A longtime Santa Barbara resident, Jean moved to the south coast with her husband (Bill) whom she married in 1948. They later divorced in 1977. Jean lived in Santa Barbara for 64 years until moving to Colorado in 2016 to be closer to family.

During her time in Santa Barbara, Jean raised two children (sons, Bill and Bryan), and worked full-time; first for Dr. George Flynn (as a Medical Secretary/Receptionist) during the 1970's, and then for the Santa Barbara law firm of Mullen, McCaughey, and Henzell from 1982 until her retirement in 1995. She loved Santa Barbara, and often in her fifties, rode her bicycle down to Hendry's Beach to meet and join up with close friends. Jean's engaging smile and sense of humor served her well during her lifetime, cultivating many lifelong friendships and creating lasting memories.

Jean leaves her two sons, Bill Huddy (Linda Hufferd) of Castle Rock, Colorado and Bryan Huddy (Julie Einolander) of Volcano, Hawaii; three granddaughters, Brianna Sanchez (Andrew) of Mountain View, Hawaii, Caitlin Huddy of Denver, Colorado, Mary Huddy of Boulder, Colorado; and two great-granddaughters (Aliyana, 7, and Kyah, 5, both of Mountain View).

Friends may remember Jean by supporting her favorite charity, the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Salvation Army, and the non-profit foundation that supports the Ronald Reagan Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. The family very much appreciates and is thankful for the support of Encompass Hospice Health Care Services. Memorial Services were directed by Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel of Castle Rock, Colorado.