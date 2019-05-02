August 31, 1927 - April 17, 2019

Jean Schuyler, a woman who favored a simple lifestyle, made her community and world a better place. She did this for not only all those she knew but also for many she did not. Extremely generous with her time, knowledge and resources, her life's actions and accomplishments leave an unrivaled legacy.

An accomplished horsewoman and backpacker her entire life, Jean was equally at home in Santa Barbara's backcountry or seeking wildflowers high in the Sierras as she was in the board room. No job was too menial for her; pulling weeds or picking up trash on Cliff Drive was just as important and meaningful as chairing the board of Planned Parenthood, the Maritime Museum or providing advice to any of the tens of organizations she supported. The key to her happiness? - leave the community and world better than she found it.

Jean was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Barry in 2011. She is survived by her four children: Ann (Paul Brenner), Peter (Lisa Stratton), Kate, and John (Marianne); her seven grandchildren, Tristan (Lauren) and James Brenner, Dylan and Jaime Schuyler, Patrick Wilcox, Sophie Schuyler, and Dorrien Schuyler; and her great granddaughter, Josephine.

Jean was an enduring and graceful presence in the community despite a debilitating stroke nearly ten years ago. She was able to live a full and active life, in no small part, due to the love and attention she received from her caregivers: Melissa, Catalina, Sandra, Martha, Armida and her nurse, Carol. Jean and Melissa were well known figures around town, often attending multiple events weekly, if not daily.

Although she was not one to seek public recognition, her family and friends want to celebrate the life of this remarkable woman and the indelible mark she left on the people and places she loved. Please join us in Santa Barbara for a celebration of Jean's vision and energy from 3 to 6 pm on Sunday, June 30th. For additional details and to rsvp, please visit the website: jeanschuyler.forevermissed.com or call 805-450-2613.

For those who would like to honor Jean, a donation in her name to any of the countless environmental, arts, social, health, or educational organizations that she supported and nurtured would be fitting. A personal commitment to follow a lifestyle that follows her motto of "do unto others as you would have them do unto you" would bring a smile to Jean's face and joy to her heart.