Jean M. Wagner, age 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 26, 2020. Jean was born on January 11, 1934, in Boise, Idaho, to John and Vera Selby. She was a long-time resident of Goleta, and along with her husband, Charles F. Wagner (deceased), was an active supporter of our community.

While raising a family of four children, Jean served in her church by singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, accompanying on the piano, organizing and helping with church bar-b-ques, leading bible studies, and serving on various committees. She was a PTA President, Cub Scout Leader, Camp Fire Girl Leader, and a Band and Athletic Booster at DPHS. She was one of the original Founders of the Goleta Valley Girls Club and she and her husband were voted Goleta Man & Woman of the year in 1966.

In her later years, she continued to serve in her church and was a volunteer for the , Goleta Valley Hospital Auxiliary, and Goleta Valley Community Center. She was a Care Foundation seamstress and volunteered at both Maravilla Senior Living and Mariposa Assisted Living facilities where she lived.

She is survived by her son, David, wife Cathy, grandchildren Brian, Jackie, and Jillyn; son Michael, wife Stephanie, grandchildren Duane, Nicole, and Amber; daughter Suzanne, husband Glenn, grandchildren Tony, Chantell, Paul, Kristina, and Bryce; Son Steve, wife Jonna, grandchildren Ashley and Jessica; along with 14 great grandchildren, Ryan, Alyssa, Carlos, CJ, Trenton, Samantha, Gabriel, Cami, Donald, Ezra, Hayden, Colton, Elizabeth, and Zeke.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Goleta Valley Community Center, the , or to the Good Shepherd Church Memorial Fund.

A private family burial is scheduled and a Celebration of her Life will occur in the future when we are able to gather together.