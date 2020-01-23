Jeanette Baskous, beloved wife of the late Dan Baskous and loving mother of Dennis and Chris Baskous, passed away on January 18 at the age of 95. Born in Schenectady, N.Y. In 1924, she graduated from Boston University with a degree in Romance Languages in 1947, and wedded Dan the following year; they remained married until his death 64 years later.

After moving to Santa Barbara in 1959, Jeanette worked for the Santa Barbara School District for many years, first as a teacher's aide at San Marcos High School and later as a special education instructor at La Cumbre Junior High School. Following her retirement, she volunteered for many years in the pediatrics ward at Cottage Hospital.

Jeanette was a wonderful person who will be remembered and greatly missed by her friends and family. She is survived by her brothers Dr. Peter Contompasis and Michael Contompasis, sister Helen Nahatis, sons Dennis (Jinchue) and Chris (Sonnie), grandchildren Alice and Dimitri, and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Danny, and Isabella.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24 at 11 AM at the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church at 1205 San Antonio Creek Rd., followed by burial at the Goleta Cemetery at 1 PM.