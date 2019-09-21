Jeffrey Gunning, resident of Point Arena, CA passed away recently at the age of 59.

Jeff was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Carpinteria. After graduating from high school, Jeff became a commercial urchin diver, at first in Santa Barbara County and then in the greater Fort Bragg area. Jeff enlisted in the Navy in 1995, was Division 214 Honor Recruit, served on the USS Benfold and was awarded the National Defense Desert Storm/Desert Shield Service Medal. After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he returned to urchin diving in Fort Bragg until the early 2000's when he became a security guard for the Point Arena School District.

Jeff always had a good sense of humor, quick wit, great laugh, compassion for others, and was always up for an adventure. He will be deeply missed. A tribute to Jeff will take place at the end of Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara at 4pm on Monday, September 30, 2019. Memorial donations in his name can be made to the ( ).