12/13/81 - 2/17/2020

It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jennifer Jean Gough: mother, daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend. Jennifer passed away while on a cruise with her beloved son Carson Guilbeault (4) in Catalina, CA. Jennifer was the daughter of William Gough (Melissa Gough) of Santa Barbara and Valerie Rogers (Randy Rogers) of Santa Ynez. Jennifer was born in Santa Barbara and attended Vieja Valley Elementary, Jonata Jr. High and Santa Ynez High school. While pursuing Women's Studies at UCSB, Jennifer worked at a local airline enabling her to travel the world exploring life everywhere she could.

She was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew her: Jennifer, Jenny, Jen, Fifi, Mama. She was known by many names, but all can agree that she had an unbridled enthusiasm and boundless courage for anything she set her mind to; from vacation rentals, launching her life's calling, the Montecito Doodle Ranch or facing opponents in a fierce round of Texas Hold 'em. Jennifer had an energetic laugh, a smile that lit up the room and a happy spirit that was evident to all with whom she came into contact. Jennifer is also survived by her partner Chandler Guilbeault, Grandmothers Virginia Gough and Jeanne Labbitt, siblings Will (Ardis), Scott, Hanna, Logan, and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by Hunter Gough (12), who gave her the nickname "Fifi", as Jennifer was too difficult for him to pronounce. Jennifer's memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7th, 1:00 pm at Santa Ynez Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang with a reception to follow on site.