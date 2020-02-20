Longtime Santa Barbara resident Jennifer "Bunny" Jennings died Saturday, February 15, in San Luis Obispo after a brief illness. She was 84.

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Bunny was the youngest daughter of Charles and Constance Rabbitt. After studying art history at UCSB, Bunny taught at both Santa Barbara City and Ventura Colleges. She also owned and operated the Hypnotherapy Institute of Santa Barbara. She loved art, music and reading and had an appetite for learning new things. She is survived by her son, Gordon Jennings, daughter-in-law, Mona, and grandson, Ian, all of San Luis Obispo, and by son David Jennings of San Francisco. Per her request, no memorial is planned.