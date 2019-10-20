1946 - 2019

Jenny lived life with enthusiasm and love. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, mother in-law, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend.

Her creative nature and love for the beach is where she spent much of her time. She loved relaxing and shelling along the beautiful beaches on Sanibel Island (specifically the beach in front of the lighthouse), gardening, making jewelry and spending time with her grandchildren, family any many dear friends.

Jenny is deeply loved and dearly missed by her two children: Monty (Christy), Dan, her four grandchildren, her four sisters and two brothers, her nieces and nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.

Jenny passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with family by her side.

A ceremony of her Life will be held at the Pink Shell Beach & Resort in Fort Myers, FL on Saturday, October 19, 2019, as well as the Santa Barbara Yacht Club in Santa Barbara, CA on November 2, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Kids Care at donate.hopehcs.org/kids., a hospice provider caring for terminally ill children.

Our hearts miss you already and we will forever remember your warm smile and gentle touch.