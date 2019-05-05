Jens Frederik Jarlshoi Birkholm, was born on the 17th of December, 1938 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Inger Jarlshoi Birkholm and Sidney Frederik Birkholm. He so quietly slipped away at SB Cottage Hospital on Sunday, the 28th of April, 2019,at the age of 80. He leaves behind his wife Petey, son Robert, brother Hans, niece Karine, nephews Alan and Erik, and first cousins Carl and Anne-Marie and their families; as well as many other cousins, extended family, and friends who will miss him and mourn his passing.

Jens received his first degree in Math in Copenhagen at the age of 18. He then set sail with his family for NY USA on the Stevanger Fjord, and eventually they would all arrive in Solvang, CA in 1957. Shortly thereafter, Jens would join the USAF and train at Lackland AFB, TX. He went on to Washington, DC, and then to Misawa AFB in Japan, where he enjoyed the majority of his time in the service.

He then attended CSU Long Beach, and studied microbiology. During that time he met his wife to be, Constance "Petey" Dalrymple, and became a naturalized citizen of the US, before earning a BS in 1965.

Jens and Petey married in 1967 in the last High Mass performed at the Old Mission Santa Ines, in Solvang CA, and then moved to the San Francisco Bay area where Petey taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and Jens attended the California School of Podiatric Medicine. He earned his third degree, and became a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine(DPM) in 1971.

Later that year, Jens and Petey moved back to Solvang, and he opened his practice in Santa Maria where he had a successful career as a DPM and Podiatric Surgeon for the next 48 years. He loved his work and excelled at it, but the thing he enjoyed most about it, and what made so many of his patients so fiercely loyal, were the connections they made in the treatment rooms 20 minutes at a time but over many years. He continued working right up until the end, even after selling his practice in 2018 to Brandon Slade, DPM.

Another turning point in his life occurred in May of 1984, when his son Robert was born, and who would grow up to be his best friend, with whom he shared one of his other loves, traveling to the corners of the world, experiencing exotic locales, as well as returning to Denmark often.

He also loved the ocean, whether diving, snorkeling, or boating, he spent much of his free time in or around it. He was co-owner of three boats and for many years spent Sundays sailing out of Santa Barbara harbor, and often made weekend trips to the Channel Islands during the summer. His other favorite sport was golfing, and he was long time member of the Alisal Golf Club in Solvang.

He was a member of the Viking Charities organization, and the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, where he will be missed.

We must thank Dr. Wright, Dr. Garber. Dr. Chou, and Dr. Lee of the MICU team at SB Cottage Hospital for the excellent care they gave, and especially R.N. Monica for the amazing compassion and sympathy she showed him and the loved ones who were with him on his final day. We must also thank Dr. Roger Lane for working so hard to help Jens in his final weeks; as well as the staff at SY Cottage.

A memorial will be held Saturday, May 25th at 11am in the chapel at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary at 1003 East Stowell Rd in Santa Maria.

If you cannot attend the memorial, but would like to leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortunary.com

