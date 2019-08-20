1946-2019

Jerry left this world on January 26, 2019 when he died unexpectedly from complications of a rare form of Leukemia which he had been battling for more than a year.

Jeremy (Jerry) David Paley was born September 22,1946 at Beth Israel Hospital, Edgewater, Colorado. His parents, Josephine and Jerold Paley and his brothers, Jeffrey and Jonathon moved to Denver, CO in early 1946 from Cleveland, OH. Jerry spent his grade and high school years in Colorado. He played Little League competitive sports in grade school foreshadowing a lifelong love of sports which he shared with his brother, Jon. In his teens, he loved going up to the mountains with his parents hunting for rocks and minerals. This hobby eventually led him to study Geology at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) where he graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor's degree in Geology. He was involved in the ROTC program at UTEP.

Upon graduation he married Susan Ashby of El Paso. In 1970 they had a daughter, Rebecca. He then left to complete his military service in the U.S. Army in South Korea where he was assigned to a HAWK missile defense unit from 1969-1971.

Upon returning home Susan and Jerry went their separate ways and Jerry moved to Santa Barbara where his brother Jeff lived. In 1972 Jerry met the love of his life, Wendy Feldman. They married in July 1973. In January, 1977, they welcomed their daughter, Sheri into their family.

Jerry went to work for the Montecito Water District in 1974. He worked there as a Business Mgr. and Water Conservation Specialist for 30 years until he retired in April 2004.

After retirement, Jerry pursued his other interests, creating woodcraft projects, painting, landscaping their property, reading, and visiting with friends and family. Jerry and Wendy enjoyed yearly getaway vacations to Mammoth Lakes and Rancho Mirage.

Jerry will be remembered for his funny sense of humor, his friendliness, loyalty to family and friends, love of animals, and a keen interest in national politics which he enjoyed discussing with his brother, Jeff.

He will be missed by his wife, Wendy, daughters Sheri and Rebecca, brothers Jeff (Hedy), Jon, and grandchildren, Carly and Corey, and many cousins and friends.

We believe Jerry is now resting peacefully with his parents, Jerry and Jo.