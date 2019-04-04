Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Laird Wetterholm.

Born 10-30-29 Died 03-30-19

Jerry was born in Colfax, Washington and raised in Bakersfield, California. He attended Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield Jr. College and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned a Masters Degree in Systems Management from U.S.C.

He began his career at Northrop Corp. in Hawthorne, CA as a Jr. Engineering Draftsman A. In 1956 he began working for Hiller Helicopter Co. as a Pilon re-design Engineer.

In 1959 he accepted a position with Lockheed Corp. (LMSC) in Sunnyvale, CA, and in 1965 transferred to Lockheed (LMSC) at V.A.F.B. He and his family settled in the Santa Ynez Valley where they resided for many years. Jerry's biggest thrill was to watch a missile launch from the base, knowing that he had been one of the team that had sent it aloft.

Jerry loved to travel, and especially liked to go to Yosemite Valley. He was a longtime member of the Alfa Romeo Club, and from early childhood was a true "Car nut."

Jerry is survived by his wife Joy, son Kirk Wetterholm, daughter Kristina Key, daughter Lisa White, and his former wife, Sally Smith; step-children Jeffrey David and Leslie Harvey, plus many grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Jerry's family is deeply grateful to his doctors at Sansum Clinic, the staff at Cottage Hospital, and Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital. Also many thanks to Dr. Argeris and the nursing staff at Lompoc Hospital for their kindness and support throughout this difficult time.

Contributions may be made in Jerry's name to , Los Angeles or to the .

A private family Celebration of Life is pending.