Jerrold J. Schwartz, MD, age 94, passed away in his home in Santa Barbara, surrounded by his family on April 10, 2019. He was born January 21, 1925, in New York. Jerry was high school valedictorian and attended Columbia College in New York City graduating with a Physics degree. Upon graduation in 1943, he joined the United States Navy as a Radar Technician. After the war, he decided to pursue medicine and attended Chicago Medical School, completing his internship at the New Jersey City Hospital. He then headed west and completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Allergies in Long Beach, CA., followed by a Masters of Public Health from Harvard University. In 1956, Jerry moved to Livermore, CA and took over a general practice at age 31.

Dr. Schwartz loved seeing patients and treating multi-generations (children, parents, grandparents), becoming a friend to the families. During those early years from 1956-1967, it was not uncommon for him to spend long hours at the office seeing as many as 30 patients a day, then making house calls, or being called to the E.R., setting fractures, and delivering babies. He never turned anyone away and would help at any hour.

In 1970, he married his wife, Nonie, and in 1995 they moved to Santa Barbara to settle into retirement and be closer to grandchildren. Jerry loved being grandpa to his seven grandchildren and would spend hours telling stories and playing games together. Jerry loved staying active, he was often running, playing tennis, or swimming and ran two marathons in his fifties. In his eighties and nineties, he was still staying active riding his stationary bike in the garage. Some of his other favorite pastimes were reading about the advances of medicine and physics, playing with new tech gadgets/computers, listening to music, solving crossword puzzles with his wife, and playing ping pong with his grandchildren.

Jerry embraced life, including intellectual pursuits, political and societal discussions, and above all the love of his family. He maintained a can-do spirit his entire life, he never accepted defeat. His grit, determination and wonderful humor carried and inspired us. He leaves a giant space in our lives now but lives always in our hearts and pushes us in our minds. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nonie, brother Dr. Arthur Schwartz, three children, Greg, Kim, and Michael, and seven grandchildren. The family will be going on a 5k memorial run in honor of grandpa Jerry. Excelsior!