6/9/36 - 8/1/19

Jerry Carl Davis passed away at home while holding his wife's hand. He had battled an illness for several years so now he is at peace and in a better place.

He was born in the state of Missouri and his family moved to California when he was very young. Attending Lompoc schools he enjoyed playing sports and especially football where he was captain in the fall of 1954. Graduating from Lompoc High in 1955 he then attended Antelope Junior College where he also played football. Later in 1961 he joined the Army and went Airborn that year. In 1962 he returned to California and rejoined the Carpenter's Union.

In the fall of 1961 he met Ginny Mesnard who was from Ohio and teaching in Lompoc. They married in 1962 and moved to Santa Barbara in 1964. In 1968 they had a daughter, Andrea Lynn Davis. Andrea, who later married Collin Reno in 2000, lived in Santa Monica and they have two daughters, Sasha and Juliette.

Jerry worked with wood. He enjoyed being a carpenter and supervisor for thirty-seven years until retiring in 1999. His interests included trucks and cars. He especially enjoyed his Porsche which he time-trialed and raced, winning many trophies. Also, he enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing, bird watching, history, traveling, reading, wine-tasting, and visiting with family and friends.

Always smiling, he loved helping others.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ginny. Also, two granddaughters, Sasha and Juliette, two brothers and their wives, Kenneth (Jean), Derrel (Sherry), a sister and her husband, Wanda (Ted, Sr.), a niece, two nephews, and a cousin. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Eunice Davis, and his daughter, Andrea.

Funeral arrangements were made by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels and held on August 12, at Goleta Cemetery. Many friends and relatives attended the beautiful service.

Many beautiful flowers were sent and also donations in Jerry's name to the .