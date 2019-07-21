Jerry Iverson passed away suddenly and peace fully on July 1, 2019 at home, surrounded by family in Solvang, CA.

Jerry was born October 1, 1936, the only child of John Iverson and Pearl Spencer. He grew up in Hollywood, CA, attending Hollywood High School. When he was 17 he joined the U.S. Coast Guard, after four years serving his country he continued his education at LA Valley College, and UCLA.

Jerry's working career was in Mortgage Banking, he was an executive with Home Savings of America an H.F. Ahmanson Co. Upon retiring in 1994 he and his family moved to Solvang. In retirement he continued to enjoy his life long passion of motorcycle riding, he was also an avid reader and loved being surrounded by family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 35 years Freda, as well as their daughter Mary Elizabeth, son-in-law David Hamer, two granddaughters, Audrey and Camilla Hamer.

A Funeral Service with Military honors will be held July 27, 2019 at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley, Los Olivos, CA at 11 am with a reception following.

