Jess Joe Martinez Jr. was born on November 3, 1931 to Jesus and Margaret Martinez in Santa Barbara, California where he passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Jess will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with his parents, brother, aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Jess lived in Santa Barbara all his life where he met and married his beloved wife Ruth. Jess and Ruth were married for 60 years and had three sons. He worked as a barber for over 65 years and was cutting hair prior to enlisting in the Navy in 1951. His brother Joe enlisted at the same time serving on the same ship. Jess began cutting hair for service members and made enough money to make a down payment on the house where he and Ruth raised their children. He opened a business, Montecito Barbers, with his friend Bob Sanchez and worked at that location for over 47 years.

Jess enjoyed spending time with his friends, and family. He loved fishing, golfing and boating. He spent many summers at the lake camping and teaching his children to water ski.

Jess is survived by his loving wife Ruth Martinez, brother Ruben Martinez, devoted sons Craig, Derek and Bruce Martinez and grandchildren Jadelyn, Jordan, Billy and Miranda Martinez and one great-grandchild Payton. He is remembered with love by his daughters-in-law Sue, Diane and Christie.

Jess helped so many people in his lifetime. His love, laughter, generosity and kindness will never be forgotten by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the at act.alz.org.