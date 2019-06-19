A Celebration of Life for Jesus Refugio Ambriz (Joe, Tutuy) will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, taking place at the 7th Day Adventist Church (425 Arroyo Rd.) at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr.

Joe, born to parents Jesus M. Ambriz, and Maria (De la Torre). Siblings David (dec.) (Elenor) , Hermina (Ben), Mary (Charles), Richard (dec.), and Antonia (dec.). He also leaves his loving wifes Annie Lopez (dec.) and Teri (Pasqua). 7 children from Annie, David (Ruth), Cynthia Gasser (Victor dec.) and Mario Chavez (dec.). Ruben (Cindy), Sylvia Bobolia (Nick), Irene Richmond (Luther), Joseph (dec.)(Christina) and Patlan (dec.). Settling in Santa Barbara at an early age, attended local schools, Franklin and SBJHS and SBHS. Joined the Army in April 1945. Sent home early to attend his ill mother. He flourished in his endeavors in life. Best Automotive painter in town. Successful salesman (Auto Supplies) and a very successful real estate career, beginning with Lyons Realty. Helping many families afford a home.

The most gentle, loving man we will ever know. Already missed greatly. With Mom now. Peace and eternal love Our Father.