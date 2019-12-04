Jill Patricia Clevenger, born February 11, 1940, moved on to her second life with God on November 23, 2019 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Jill was a wonderful, loving, and kind person, who enriched the world and all who knew her with her generosity and caring. Her spirit will continue to live on in all those whose lives she touched.

A service will be held on December 9th. at St. Mark's in the Valley, Los Olivos at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception at Stacy Hall.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Arts Outreach, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, or the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Park-Janeway Carriage House.

Loper Funeral Chapel, directors