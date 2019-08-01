In Memory

JILL RAE LOWRY

October 29, 1959 -August 1, 2014

Five years have passed since you ascended into Heaven on Angel's Wings to be with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Our entire family deeply misses your zest for life, and abundant caring, kindness, humor, and unconditional love.

Our family still feels your loving presence each and every day; and you blessed our entire family with a lifetime of treasured memories.

Our Everlasting Prayers and Love,

Bob, Kyle, Deanna, Tyler, Connie, Mark, Jodi and the rest of the Lowry and Tafelski families.