8/17/1935 - 5/10/2019. Joan Cecelia Danielson, 83 years old, of Santa Barbara, California, went peacefully to heaven on May 10, 2019. Joan was the only child born to Danny and Dorothy Danielson at Cottage Hospital, August 17, 1935. She attended preschool, elementary, La Cumbre Junior High, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1953. She went to Chico State and Sacramento State University where she earned her degree in teaching. Joan then taught kindergarten in the early 1960's in Georgia and loved it. She had many funny stories to tell about her students. She was married to LTC. Don M. Saunders for 30 years and they had three daughters and many adventures together. They were stationed in Georgia, Hawaii, Germany, and Massachusetts over the many years in the US Army. Joan enjoyed gardening and had a beautiful rose garden in her yard. She loved baking and cooking and teaching us what she knew. Classic movies and the soap opera "One Life to Life" were her favorite shows to watch. She was a dog lover and had rescued many of them over the years, and enjoyed visiting the humane society to see dogs frequently. She is survived by Lori Stecki (Brett), Shari Schwan, Vicki deBruynKops (Paul) and her 5 grandchildren; Sam and Carly Schwan, and Paul, Grace and Chloe deBruynKops. Joan was a beautiful loving mother, grandmother, wife, daughter and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. Joan will be laid to rest at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, please make any donations to the Santa Barbara Humane Society in Joan C. Danielson's name. No service is planned at this time. Rest in peace.

