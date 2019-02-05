April 10, 1930 to January 14, 2019

Joan Marie Ackley, 88, passed away in Great Falls, VA on January 14, 2019. Joan was born in Worcester, MA on April 10, 1930 to Alice E. and Walter H. Crowe. She grew up in Worcester with her parents, three sisters and a brother.

Joan earned a BS in Chemistry from Simmons College in Boston. She remained in Boston working as a chemist where she met her husband, Richard H. Ackley, at a Harvard Alumni Dance. They were married November 5, 1955. Joan and Dick had three children, Stuart, Alice, and Scott. The family lived in Concord, MA where Joan taught science for several years until 1974.

The family then moved to Santa Barbara, CA where Joan was very active in the community, including Courthouse Docent, Garden Club, several bridge groups, tennis leagues and playing family tennis. She loved gardening; especially her beautiful roses and orchids. Most importantly, she was a loving, dedicated wife and mother.

In 1990 they suffered a loss when their home burned down in the Painted Cave Fire. However, they were resilient and rebuilt a beautiful new home that was the center of many wonderful family memories. In 2011, they moved to Grand Junction, CO. In 2012, her beloved husband, Dick, passed away after 56 years of marriage. Following his death, she moved to Great Falls, VA.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Stuart (Andrea) Ackley of Grand Junction, CO., Alice (Robert) Cherry of Great Falls, VA., and Dr. Scott (Nancy) Ackley of Terre Haute, IN; her 8 grandchildren, Krista (Phil) Tadlock, Robby (Lizz) Cherry, Kaitlin (James) Ellis, Amanda (Andrew) Robinson, Rebecca (Ben) Kurey, Cassandra (fiancé, Drew Redifer) Ackley, Brooke Laffler, Laney Laffler; and 4 great-grandchildren, Patrick and Finley Tadlock, and Lauren and Cameron Cherry, her sister Elaine McMurray of Fairfax, VA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Ackley, her parents, and her siblings Alice Hallahan, Lois Korb, and Fred Crowe.

She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest love was for her husband and her family. Joan was a sweet, caring and accomplished woman who will be greatly missed by all fortunate enough to have known her.

Her funeral will be held in Santa Barbara, CA. in March. Condolences may be sent to Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home at www.fmfh.com.