Joan (O'Connell) McCoy, age 88, passed away August 24, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones in Alamo, CA. Joan Therese O'Connell was born October 31, 1930, in Marshall, MN to Richard and Blanche (McGowen) O'Connell. She was the youngest of eight children.

She married Robert "Bob" McCoy August 25, 1949, in Worthington, MN. The couple settled in Colorado Springs in 1952. After raising her five children and being the best Hockey Mom ever, she went to work for McLean Trucking as an office manager for 17 years.

Joan and Bob loved to travel, both abroad and throughout the US. She took up golfing and through the years had two hole in ones. Joan continued to play golf and enjoyed walking the course instead of riding in a cart. After Bob passed away Joan moved to Carpinteria, CA in 2004. It was one of the many places she and Bob traveled to in their motor home during their retirement. She loved the ocean and the California weather. She enjoyed daily walks to the beach and toasting the sunset with family and friends. Always active, you could find Joan playing bridge, participating in water aerobics and taking afternoon walks with her dear friend Lisa Gunry. She loved living in Carpinteria where she made many new friends. Her kind and caring neighbors were like family to her. Numerous friends and neighbors told countless stories of her acts of kindness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene McCoy; her son, James Robert McCoy; her parents; brothers Dick, Bob and Jim; sisters Margaret, Patricia, Catherine and Sheila; and grandson, CW4 (Ret.) Christian H. McCoy.

Joan is survived by her son, Dan (Lori) McCoy, Cave Creek AZ; daughter-in-law, Barb (Jim) McCoy, Colorado Springs, CO; son, Patrick (Joann) McCoy, Longmont, CO; daughter, Terri (Kevin) Vollmer, Alamo, CA; son, Tim (Lena) McCoy, Cave Creek, AZ; four grandchildren, Danielle (James) Sena, Katie (Hunter) Doyle, Jenna McCoy Young, and Thomas Chamberland; nine great grandchildren, Isabelle, Abigail and Arielle Sena; Taylor and Ashlyn Doyle; Benjamin and Abigail McCoy; Sydney Stewart; and Nathan Young; And numerous nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, 11:30 am, at the Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO. All family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to HELP of Carpinteria, a nonprofit service organization that provides transportation for seniors. www.helpofcarpinteria.org. 1069 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria, CA 93013.

