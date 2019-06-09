The spirit of Joan Peden Blasjo departed her body on May 24, 2019 with her family at her side. Joan was born Joan Patricia Greene in June of 1933, and grew up in San Francisco.

In 1954 she married William John Peden III, who served as an officer in the United States Navy as part of the Underwater Demolition Team (precursor to the Navy Seals). They lived in San Diego before being posted to a naval base in Japan for two years. Upon returning to San Diego, their daughter Kimberly was born. When Bill retired from active duty, they moved back to San Francisco where their son William John was born. Joan eventually completed her education at San Francisco State, and worked for many years as a sales representative for a telecommunications company. Bill and Joan divorced in 1980.

In 1998 Joan moved to Santa Barbara to be nearer to her daughter. She quickly developed a new set of friends who found her warm and friendly. She met Merle Blasjo, and their friendship turned into a marriage. They moved to Los Alamos, where their home became a gathering place for family and friends for holidays and other special occasions. They enjoyed wine tasting together from Santa Barbara to the Russian River for many years. In 2017 they moved to Atterdag Village retirement community.

Joan was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She loved being a mother more than anything else. She taught her children to laugh, to play, to sing, to dance. She read to them, took them to parks, to museums, to the opera and the ballet. She taught them to help other people in need, to be kind and compassionate, and to listen. In other words, to follow her example. She loved all children, and earlier in her life volunteered her time helping autistic children. She made friends with anyone she met - if they met her half way, she met them all the way with open arms.

Joan was preceded in death by her beloved sister Shirley Windhorst. Joan's memory will be cherished forever by her son Bill Peden, her daughter Kimberly Peden, her husband Merle Blasjo, family in Arizona, Colorado, New York, and France, as well as her dearest friends. She will be missed more than words can say.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00am at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church. Memorial gifts may be made to .