January 2, 1951 - September 23, 2019

Joan was a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, researcher, teacher and mentor who passed away from ovarian cancer at age 68.

Joan produced award-winning criminological research that addressed problems in sentencing and corrections. Her body of work and sustained commitment to bringing social science research to bear on crime policy was heralded by scholars, government officials, and practitioners alike, and it earned her the 2014 Stockholm Prize in Criminology, arguably the most prestigious award in criminology.

In addition to research on how the criminal justice system impacts people with developmental disabilities, she actively supported organizations such as the Alpha Resource Center, Special Olympics, Fragile X Foundation, Path Point, and the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Above all, Joan was a devoted wife and mother. In Steve Thomas, she found a loving, supportive, faith-filled spouse and devoted stepfather to Jeff and Kyle. Her three "boys" were the light of her life. Further information can be found at https://www.wrhsb.com/obituaries/Joan-Thomas-6/#!/Obituary

Joan is survived by her husband, Stephen Richard Thomas, her sons Jeffrey Ramme Petersilia and Kyle Gregory Petersilia, her two sisters Margaret (Peggy) Ann Johnson (Douglas), Jeanne Ramme Sydenstricker (Robert Michael), nephews Stephen Michael Sydenstricker and Brent Ramme Sydentstricker, nieces Lindsay Rosewater Sacco, Andrea Michelle Johnson and Stacy Johnson Kassover. Her sister, Patty Ramme Rosewater Kelly, preceded her in passing. She is also survived by her step-children, Rebecca Lynn Dunniway, Matthew Erech Thomas (Yesenia) and step-grandchildren Eric William Dunniway, Todd Stephen Dunniway, Sierra Kathryn Thomas, and Aidan Christopher Thomas.

Joan was an active member of St. Athanasius Orthodox Church in Santa Barbara for many years. A private funeral will be held for immediate family.

Remembrances may be made to Santa Barbara Special Olympics (281 Magnolia Ave Suite #200, Goleta, CA 93117), a group which held a special place in Joan's heart.