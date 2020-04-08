Joanne Mohr, long-time resident of Montecito, died Wednesday April 1st in Eagle Idaho with family and loved ones by her side.

Born in 1935 in Newport, WA, to Jacob and Rosie Schell, Joanne the youngest of 4 siblings all of whom preceded her in death. From her early childhood Joanne was an excellent student and had a competitive spirit which she maintained throughout her life. Joanne married her high school sweetheart, Phil Howe in 1955. Joanne and Phil moved to Orange County California in 1961 where they raised two children Gene and Nancy in Orange County California.

Joanne was blessed to have two loving husbands in her life as she married Carroll (Bud) Mohr in August 1978 adding a stepdaughter Julia and continued to live in Orange County showing how a blended family should be raised. Joanne earned her BA in Sociology from Cal State Fullerton in 1986.

Bud and Joanne moved to Santa Barbara in 1985 where they became active in Santa Barbara Newcomers, making lifelong friends. Joanne was an avid bridge player all her life and would never miss the opportunity to "get a game going". Joanne also enjoyed skiing, spending time with family and friends at the family condo in Mammoth Lakes CA. She and Bud loved to travel the world often generously making the trips a family event.

After Bud's passing in August of 2015 Joanne longed to be closer to her family, ultimately making the decision to move to Eagle Idaho where she could be closer to her daughter Nancy's family including 3 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren. Her time in Eagle was some of her happiest in many years. Joanne is survived by her children and their spouses, son Gene (Angie) Howe, daughter Nancy (Tim) Sharp and stepdaughter Julia (Rey) Alcerro. She also leaves behind 9 beloved grandchildren and 4 cherished great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome and can be made to the St. Alphonsus Foundation. Online at www.donate.saintalphonsus.org or by calling 208-367-2759 or mailing a donation to Saint Alphonsus Foundation 1055 N. Curtis Road Boise, ID 83706.