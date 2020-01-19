Joaquin Thomas "Keenie" Grand passed away on January 5, 2020. Keenie was born to Eddie and Molly Grand on February 13, 1939. He attended Montecito Union, Santa Barbara Jr. High, and San Barbara High School-class of 1956. Following his high school graduation, Keenie proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. In 1961, he joined the Santa Barbara Police Department and enjoyed a 29-year career.

Keenie is survived by his wife, Jane, daughters Katherine (Grand) Wardrick, Diane (Guerry) Leonardo, Sandra (Guerry) Lloyd, and sister Elizabeth Grand. He is predeceased by siblings, Clair Grand and Frank Grand. He was "grandpa" to 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Keenie was a long-time member of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613. Although he struggled in the last years with Alzheimer's disease, he and Jane continued to enjoy their Elk friends and Friday night dances.

The family appreciates the kind and compassionate personal care extended to Keenie at Serenity House. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. On Monday, January 27, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave in Santa Barbara followed by a luncheon at Mulligans Café, 3500 McCaw Ave.