Joe was taken from us on April 22, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his son Joseph, and survived by his son William (Linda), brothers Jess (Ruth) and Ruben (Barbara). Grandchildren Elvera, Dominique, Mikel and Andrew, and 6 great grand children.

Joe had 37 yrs working in public transportation with Santa Barbara MTD as Operations Manager before he retired in 1993.

A memorial service will be held at: MTD 550 Olive St. Santa Barbara between the hours of 1 and 4 pm on May 24.