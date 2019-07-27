Joe Aguinaga Jr, 63 resident of Santa Barbara. Joe went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Joe was born on December 12, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA to Joe and Pauline Aguinaga. He was married to Mary Cota Aguinaga on September 11, 1999. He is survived by Mary who was devoted to him and took such good care of him, seeing him through this terrible illness with courage and love. Joe is survived by his wife Mary, his mother Pauline of Kerman, CA his sister Debbie Acosta of Kerman, Ca and nieces and nephews. Joey was a long time employee of Southern California Gas Co, where he was a supervising mechanic on their fleet of vehicles. Joey loved music, camping, and all things outdoors. He had a special love for creating projects for his family from wood. Visitation for Joe will take place Monday, July 29th at the Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel from noon-3pm. A rosary will be held at 4 PM on Monday, July 29th, and the funeral mass will be held on Tuesday July 30th - both will be at Saint Raphael?s Catholic Church in Santa Barbara. Please visit www.wrhsb.com to leave an online memory or condolence.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.