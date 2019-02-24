Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe McCollum.

Joseph David McCollum died from complications of amyloidosis on Sunday, February 17, at his home in Solvang. Joe was born at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara on August 26, 1964, to his parents, Doc and Grace Casale McCollum. Joe was raised in Carpinteria along with his siblings Sheryl, John, and Daniel. Joe graduated from Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo with a degree in agricultural business. He had various careers, working in actuarial science, teaching, sales, and, most recently, at a wastewater treatment plant.

Joe married Heather Claire Mullins in 1990 and had two sons, Austin and Dillon. Joe enjoyed coaching his boys in soccer and baseball. He built a batting cage at their home and planted an acre of lawn to give his teams extra practice time.

From childhood, Joe was passionate about horses. Whether it was team penning, team sorting, trail riding, or training, every day spent with horses was a good day, and Joe had lots of good days. He was a long-time member of the Valley Penning Association and recently had joined the Santa Barbara Trail Riders.

Wherever he went, Joe met people with whom he had a connection, and, over the course of his lifetime, Joe made many friends. He loved talking about his favorite subjects-family, horses, education and politics.

Joe is survived by his wife; his sons; his daughter-in-law, Jena; his parents; his siblings; his mother-in-law; his brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends and family will join to celebrate Joe's life at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Old Mission Santa Ines. A reception in the Mission's Parish Hall will follow the service. Joe will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Joe McCollum Memorial account to fund high-school scholarships (donations may be made at Rabobank in Solvang or mailed to P. O. Box 1559, Solvang, CA 93464), to the Santa Ynez Therapeutic Riding Academy, or to the Amyloidosis Foundation.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.