In Memory

JOHN A. COOK

Aug 1, 1920 - Oct 19, 2014

John was a very loving, kind, gentle, respectful person who loved life. He was born in Utrecht, Holland as the youngest of 10 kids. At 18 he was in the Royal Dutch Indonesian Army and the Dutch Army during the German World War II. He first learned his machinist trade in Holland while captured by the German forced labor camp. He met and married Dimphena in Holland and they were soul mates for 65 years. They moved from Holland to Canada in 1954 where he worked as a machinist for 7 years. In 1961 the family moved to Santa Barbara, CA. He had his own machine shop business from 1964 until he retired in 1985. He loved life and was always learning new things while working on his computer, internet & especially photography. He is survived by his wife Dimphena and sons John (Kathy, Daughter Danielle) Grandson Anthony and 2 Great-grandchildren & Ron (Lily). We miss you so much!