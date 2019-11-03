John Anthony Handley, 90, of Santa Barbara, California passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home. His death parts him from his wife, Mary Rose, and his children, John, Anne, Matt, Mark, and Liz. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila.

A loving father and grandfather, he was known as "Papa John" to his ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Deichmann and his brother Tom Handley.

A celebration of life service will be held November 7th at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

John was born July 17, 1929 near Webster Groves, Missouri. He graduated high school from Christian Brothers College of St Louis, Missouri in 1947. He went on to Columbia University in New York on an NROTC scholarship, graduating in 1951; he married Mary Rose Clemens that same year.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an aviator/fighter pilot and was among the first naval aviators to fly jets from aircraft carriers. His career as naval aviator was his proudest, and foundational for his later accomplishments and service. He went on to work in human resources for national and international companies, and had a successful career as a certified financial planner. John was also a great volunteer. He became an EMT to work alongside his children on a volunteer ambulance service and was a volunteer Ski Patroller for Okemo mountain in Vermont. He later enjoyed being a ski host at Mammoth Mountain. John served as a Lector for Saint Raphael and was an active parishioner.

John and Mary Rose together embraced many opportunities and challenges. Together they raised a family of five children, travelled and lived abroad, learned new languages and cultures. John always embraced life, choosing adventure whenever possible and was always ready with a story.

Donations in John's name can be made to the Wounded Seabee Scholarship Fund at https://seabee.networkforgood.com/projects/41766-building-a-can-do-legacy-through-education