Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Carmel Church
Obituary
John Anthony Ziliotto passed away on December 15, 2019. He was 79 years old and a Montecito resident. John worked for the Santa Barbara City Schools and for Ott's Hardware. He was an avid gardener and collector who loved country music and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He is survived by his lovely wife Mary, and two children Susie and Joe, and grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas and Tatiana. He was married for 57 years and will be greatly missed. The funeral will be held at Mount Carmel Church on Monday December 23rd at 10 am.
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
