January 2, 1929 - November 23, 2019

Duncan passed away at the Cottage Hospital on Saturday 23rd November 2019. He was born in Yorkshire, England on 2nd January 1929. He was Head Boy at Bradford Grammar School, Yorkshire. Following school, Duncan went to Oxford University to read Medicine. He started his Medical career at University College Hospital (UCH) London, England. He was a brilliant Doctor and Radiologist. Duncan left England as a Professor and moved to California permanently in 1970. He first worked at UCLA and then at the Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in his field - Radiology, also becoming a Professor here. Duncan's life was full, he loved his family and work life. He also loved his dogs and always had dog treats in his pocket. Passionate about Sailing, playing Tennis, traveling and hiking all over the world. After retirement, Duncan learnt new skills, building model boats and planes, which he also enjoyed flying. He was happily married to Wendy for 50 years, and between them they have 6 Children, 10 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his Family and Friends.