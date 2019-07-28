John Edward Anderson was born in Santa Barbara on April 24, 1931. He passed away in Crescent City, CA on July 22, 2019. He was known as "Red" to friends and "Uncle Jack" or "Yellow" to nieces and nephews. He was honorably discharged from the Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict. He married his neighborhood sweetheart, Gladys Lopez Anderson, in 1949 and they had two children, Cheryl Clarke and Eric Anderson. He was a coach for little league baseball through the Goleta Boys Club and enjoyed following his children?s school sports. He worked most of his life in the construction field in Santa Barbara County. He had the opportunity to travel as a Project Manager and was very proud of his work on the Merrill Lynch building in New York City. He built his home in Santa Ynez before moving to Whidbey Island where he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Rose Soares, in 1982. They later moved to Crescent City, California where he remained the duration of his years.

Red was passionate about his many hobbies. Whether he was building a sailboat, a dune buggy or rebuilding an old Jeep, milling his own wood and creating a gun cabinet or a beautiful china hutch, his big hands were capable of accomplishing just about anything he attempted. His good looks, red hair, and tall stature even got him recruited to Hollywood, a path he chose not to take.

He was preceded in death by his father John L. Anderson and mother Leah G. Williamson (née Young), and sister Jessie Betzer, nephew Kevin Anderson. Survived by loving wife Margaret Rose "Maggie" Anderson, daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and David Clarke, son and daughter-in-law Eric and Page Anderson, brother Edwin Anderson, 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nephews Michael Soares, Larry Anderson and nieces Tamara Marquez, Michelle DuFour and many more family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at "Root 246" in Solvang from 11:00-2:00pm.