John F. Kelley, age 88, of Santa Barbara, formerly of San Clemente, CA passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Goleta, CA after a brief illness.

John was born in Leipsic, Ohio, the son of J. Fred Kelley and Mae Kelley. He graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio and during those years, had trained four years in ROTC.

While in college, John met June and so began a love story that lasted almost sixty-four years. They were married in April 1953 and lived a wonderful life together until June's passing in January 2017.

Soon after graduation, John embarked on a remarkable 38 year career with Stuart Pharmaceuticals (now Astra Zeneca), starting as a sales rep in Cleveland, Ohio. During this time they were blessed with four children. Due to John's promotions and transfers, his family relocated to Illinois, Delaware and finally Southern California.

At the time John joined Stuart, it was a small vitamin company. Over time the organization grew in size and expanded into research and development of new drugs used in treating hypertension and cancer. As he advanced to senior leadership positions, such as Western Division Regional Manager, and National Training Manager, John helped to lead an exceptional marketing and sales organization that was integral to the success of the company. John had a wonderful ability to connect with people. It was also his ability to treat people fairly and with positive feedback which made him a beloved manager.

After John retired from Stuart Pharmaceuticals, he went back to work in Sales for Wyeth for another ten years.

John is survived by his four children, four grandsons, his brother and many other relatives.

John's love of life and people, as well as his devotion to his Catholic faith, could only be eclipsed by his love of June as they traveled through life and all over the world together. Sadly with her passing, the light in his world was diminished and as a family, we all knew he wanted to be with her.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Abundant Care for their exemplary care and compassion, and to Assisted Home and Hospice Care for making our Dad's last days comfortable and peaceful.

A family service will take place at St. Raphael's Church, Goleta, CA. Burial to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery, Santa Barbara, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or a .