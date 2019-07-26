John Harrison DuBois left this world unexpectedly on June 27, 2019. He is now resting peacefully with his mother, Elsie Lillian DuBois, who passed away in 2012.

John was born April 2, 1964 in Riverside, California. His parents, Elsie and Larry DuBois, moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1969 and then came to Santa Barbara, in 1971. John attended Mountain View Elementary, Goleta Valley Junior High, and San Marcos High.

John will be forever remembered for his warm, friendly and generous nature. He was a master craftsman and was well known and appreciated for his ability to solve and complete a wide variety of construction projects.

He will be missed by his two children, Blake and Tianna DuBois, his father, Larry DuBois, and many other relatives and close friends.

A private gathering of family and close friends celebrating John's life will be announced in the near future.