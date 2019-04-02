John Melatti passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 23, 2019, at his home in Lompoc, CA. John was born on March 24, 1936 in Gardner, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathy Melatti-Hawkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally, his son Joseph and daughter-in-law Siobhan of Lompoc, and his daughter Annette and son-in-law Scott Rollins of Pleasanton, CA. He also leaves five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

John grew up in Otter River, MA and upon graduating from high school joined the USAF. His travels took him around the world, which eventually brought him to Cooke AFB (now Vandenberg AFB). He worked in Aerospace for over 50 years, starting with Douglas Aircraft/McDonnell Douglas and then Martin Marietta/Lockheed Martin where he retired in 2008. John was part of select group of Douglas Aircraft employees dubbed as "space pioneers" who played a key role in launching Vandenberg's first rockets and missiles.

John was a great man, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and provider. When his children were young, he was actively involved in coaching sports, helping with school projects and supporting anything they were involved in. Whatever his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren needed, he was there to support and lend a hand, especially when it came to car maintenance or repairs around the house.

John was known for was his dry sense of humor and his detailed storytelling. Everywhere he went, he'd run into someone he knew and always had a joke or story to share. He lived a good, full life and was admired and loved by many.

Donations can be made to Assisted Hospice Care (www.assisted1.com) and the Good Samaritan Shelter - Bridge House (http://goodsamaritanshelter.org/bridge-house).

A celebration of John's life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F. Street, Lompoc, California on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Reception immediately following the service. Feel free to wear your favorite Hawaiian attire in John's memory.