John Joseph Lochner, 64, loving husband, father, brother, and friend was called home by the Lord on June 9th, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California.

John was born on February 28th, 1955 in Albany, Georgia to Helen and Francis Lochner, and moved with his family to Santa Barbara at the age of three. John worked as an electrician after graduating from San Marcos High School, and started his career at the San Ysidro Ranch and Harington Electric before launching Lochner Electric. For the last 44 years he has provided exceptional electrical service to the tri-county region. He was extremely dedicated to his work and had a gift for fixing anything and solving complex electrical problems. He loved his clients and the work itself.

John will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, often heading out with friends and family. Throughout his life he was an avid camper, hang glider pilot, diver, surfer, and rock climber. At one point John held the record for the longest hang gliding flight, flying over 100 miles. John married Bonnie Keolian in 1990 and they had two beloved daughters, Carli and Sofia. His daughters will remember the days spent lizard catching, tide pooling, outdoor adventuring, and working in the garage with him. He was a wonderful, playful father and he always smelled of fresh sawdust and peppermints. Bonnie will fondly remember the seventeen years that they spent working in the field together, she will miss her supportive, kind confidante and their late night chats.

John passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Cottage Hospital after a continuous fight with metastatic paraganglioma. He was a devout Christian and his faith helped him through seventeen years of cancer treatments. John will always be remembered for his loyalty, pluck, kindness, humor, generosity, and integrity. His family, friends, and clients will miss him dearly.

We are grateful for the brilliant care that John received at both the UCLA and Santa Barbara Cancer Centers. Thank you Dr. Rodgers, Shannon Buso, Stephanie Fleming, Dr. Kass, Dr. Weysenberger, Dr. Eilber Sr., Dr. Chimielowski, Sandra Brackert, Dr. Tap, Dr. D. Lu, Dr. Suh, Dr. Economou, Dr. P. Lee, and Dr. Kamrava.

John is survived by his wife Bonnie Keolian Lochner and their daughters Carli and Sofia Lochner. A memorial service will be held on August 3, 2019 at the Shoreline Community Church at 11:00 am.