5-4-23 -4-27-19

John passed away at home with his loved ones by his side. John married Nellie Watson in 1945, moved to Goleta in 1957 where they raise there 4 children. John was a World War II Navy veteran. He was a union carpenter for 30 years. He loved working with wood.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Nellie his daughter Nancy and son Roy he is survived by his daughter Janice and son Jeff and 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at Stow Park on Saturday July 6, 2019. 1:00 to 5:00pm.